Lessons learnt? Jamaica aiming to ‘go big’ on food security

Seemingly mindful of the sustained threat to the food security of much of the Caribbean from a seasonal climate crisis that wreaks havoc with food production, Jamaica appears set to double down on its historic commitment to agriculture, announcing recently, through its Agriculture Minister Floyd Green, that the country will be pumping $J6 billion in research to improve the varieties and yields of a number of agricultural crops over the next six years. “The Jamaican Government will be investing $6 billion over the next six years in research to improve the varieties and yields of a number of agricultural crops,” Agriculture Minister Floyd Green said.

In pursuit of this objective, the government of Jamaica is entering into the undertaking with the country’s private sector as its partner. There is little doubt that the collective mind of Jamaica’s political administration would have been swayed by the devastation of parts of its agriculture sector, a development that would have impacted the country’s food security bona fides as much as it would have affected its foreign currency earnings. Experience has taught the Caribbean Community the value of food security, Green is quoted as saying,