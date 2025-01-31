CDB clearing entrepreneurial paths for women businesses in the region

With Caribbean governments having long been subjected to criticism for failing to actualize many of the undertakings they give on the accelerated advancement of the interests of women, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), through the She Trades Caribbean Hub, a Joint initiative with the International Trade Centre (ITC), will launch a new partnership aimed at strengthening North American market access for the region’s women entrepreneurs.

The CDB is aiming to deepen its relations with Caribshopper, an e-commerce platform that seeks to connect Caribbean businesses with global markets by “on-boarding members of the She Trades Hub in the Bank’s nineteen Borrowing Member Countries to afford them opportunities to sell their products via the digital marketplace.

The Caribshopper platform connects regional businesses to consumers in the United States and Canada through its logistical hubs in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.