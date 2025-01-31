The Caribbean gives lie to the notion that achieving political independence always results in faster national economic development

The richest and most highly developed countries in the Caribbean are Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, both overseas territories of the UK, whose citizens carry UK passports. Bermuda, not technically in the Caribbean but sharing Caribbean culture and sensibilities, has among the highest incomes per capita of any country in the world, and both Bermudians and Caymanians enjoy a quality of life superior to what may be found in the independent Caribbean.

A few months ago, The Economic Letter compared the economic fortunes of Jamaica, an independent nation, and Puerto Rico, a territory of the US. The average Puerto Rican has income much higher than the average Jamaican, and Puerto Ricans’ US citizenship provides them with a range of educational and job opportunities that are beyond the reach of anyone with Jamaican citizenship. A similar comparison can be made, to the disadvantage of Barbados, an independent nation, between that country and Martinique, which is incorporated into an overseas province of France.