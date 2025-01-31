Drop in imported supplies push TOPCO to’ lean on’ local farmers to raise fruit production levels

Against the backdrop of challenges facing the Demerara Distillers Ltd-owned Tropical Orchards Company Ltd. (TOPCO) in acquiring adequate volumes of fruit to meet its juice production needs the company has announced that it is currently working with the state-run National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Hydromet Department in order to seek to realize an increase in local fruits’ supplies.

These engagements, the Stabroek Business has been informed, have involved persons in the Moblissa area who have access to lands and are known to be interested in becoming involved in farming. Information provided to the Stabroek Business indicates that TOPCO will be the purchasing party for the fruit while the various other agencies will provide the services necessary for the realization of the supply objectives. The Stabroek Business understands that, currently, TOPCO’s fruit requirements is in excess of fifteen million pounds of fruit, annually. We understand that currently it has access to 1.7 million pounds of fruit. This statistic has left TOPCO fervently hoping that the yawning gap between demand and supply will serve as an incentive to push more farmers in the direction of fruit cultivation, thereby closing the supply/demand gap.