Zhang and John dominate Readymix Under-14 Chess Tournament

Nicholas Zhang and Emma John delivered outstanding performances at the Readymix Concrete-sponsored National Under-14 Chess Tournament, emerging as champions in their respective divisions.

The event took place on Sunday last, at School of the Nations and was hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).

The tournament saw fierce competition among 71 junior chess players, comprising 43 boys and 28 girls. Over the course of seven intense rounds of rapid chess, participants battled for supremacy under a time control of 20 minutes per game, with a 5-second increment per move.

In the Open division, Zhang demonstrated his dominance by securing 6½ points, claiming the championship title for the first time in his chess career. Though Zhang has earned numerous awards over the years, this victory marked a significant milestone. He secured decisive wins against most of his opponents, with his only dropped half-point resulting from a draw with Julian Mohabir. Alek Ubaldo-Singh, another strong contender, finished in second place with 6 points after suffering a crucial loss to Zhang. Mohabir, who lost to Ubaldo-Singh and drew with Zhang, secured third place with 5½ points.