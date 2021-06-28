Updated: Parfait Harmonie woman dies after stabbing

A twenty-six-year-old woman of Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara died last night after she was beaten and stabbed by a man she shares a relationship with.

According to a police report, at about 12:30 pm yesterday, the forty-nine-year-old suspect visited the woman, Omela Singh, 26, at her residence during which time the two had an argument. The suspect dealt the woman several cuffs and stabs about her body before making good his escape.

The woman was discovered with a knife stuck in her abdomen. Neighbours who were alerted picked the woman up in an unconscious state and rushed her to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was seen by a doctor and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. She succumbed at 7.45 pm yesterday, the police said today.

Acting on information, police visited the Canal Number One conservancy area where the suspect’s car was found abandoned.

Investigations are ongoing.